Analysts Offer Predictions for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $150.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $152,172.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,648.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

