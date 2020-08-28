Analysts Issue Forecasts for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLPG)

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($9.10) EPS.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.41 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.23.

GLPG stock opened at $130.39 on Thursday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $274.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 265.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

