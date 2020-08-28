Analysts Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Announce -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.82). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 61,477 shares of company stock worth $1,113,930 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,595 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 436.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 30,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,732. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.25. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $29.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

