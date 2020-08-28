Analysts Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.24 Million

Analysts predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will announce $225.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.03 million and the lowest is $195.90 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $158.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 84,340 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth about $32,637,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 24.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 42,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

GMAB traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.82. 377,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,053. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.