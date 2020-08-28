Analysts Anticipate First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

Shares of FR opened at $43.06 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

