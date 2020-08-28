Analysts Anticipate Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on DEA. ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 388,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.90 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $510,212.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $115,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $369,949.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,909 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

