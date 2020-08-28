Analysts Anticipate DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DouYu International’s earnings. DouYu International posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DouYu International.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOYU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. 86 Research cut DouYu International to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in DouYu International by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOYU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,973. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.21. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $17.24.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.