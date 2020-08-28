Analysts Anticipate Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Castle Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ CSTL remained flat at $$45.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 138,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,260. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,604,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,313,197.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $293,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,587,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,636,524.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 405,642 shares of company stock valued at $16,804,099. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

