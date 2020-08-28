Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading Up 6.2%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)’s share price was up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 1,007,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,703,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMRX shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a positive return on equity of 30.64%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

