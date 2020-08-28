Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FOLD has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. The business had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Samantha Prout sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $50,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 178,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $2,845,909.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,286.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 472,885 shares of company stock worth $7,198,443. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

