AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.13. The company had a trading volume of 651,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,334. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.63. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $535,250.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,416.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $2,002,143.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,298,195.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

