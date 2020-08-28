American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $142.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.23.

American Water Works stock opened at $141.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $150.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.98 and its 200 day moving average is $130.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,441.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 1.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 3.1% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in American Water Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

