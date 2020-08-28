American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 101.11 and a beta of 0.62. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.44 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,681.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

