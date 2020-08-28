American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Trading 1.1% Higher

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) shares traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.55 and last traded at $43.55. 2,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 8,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 17.62% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $14,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.