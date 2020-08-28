Alteryx Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 25,017 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 270% compared to the average volume of 6,761 call options.

NYSE:AYX opened at $125.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.86 and a beta of 1.38. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.14.

In other Alteryx news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $3,291,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 12,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $1,421,409.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,289 shares of company stock worth $24,167,453. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,463,000 after acquiring an additional 227,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,757,000 after acquiring an additional 355,514 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 562,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 425,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,841,000 after acquiring an additional 52,048 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.