alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. alstria office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.59 ($18.34).

AOX stock opened at €12.95 ($15.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 4.19. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.09.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

