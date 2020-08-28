Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.30). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,120.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

