Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALGN. Bank of America downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays downgraded Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. OTR Global raised Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Shares of ALGN opened at $305.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.99. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $326.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.61.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total value of $2,072,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,553,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $480,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,550 shares of company stock valued at $16,160,810. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 51.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 625.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

