Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. AXA lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,065,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 311,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 200,962 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 35,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,180,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,351,000 after buying an additional 191,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. TheStreet raised PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.