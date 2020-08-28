Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 36,000 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.5% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 56,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $105.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average is $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.