Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 16,300 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 2,121.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nomura lifted their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In other news, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $1,094,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $120,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,270. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

