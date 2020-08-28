Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $120.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.75. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

