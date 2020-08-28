Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $52.41 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $52,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 103,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.98 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.