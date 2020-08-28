Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.84 Million Stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 42.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WP Carey by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 71,325 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in WP Carey by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WP Carey by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 991,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,560,000 after purchasing an additional 62,199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in WP Carey by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.76. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.