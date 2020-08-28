Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.66 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $74,514,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 833,287 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,889,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,092,000 after purchasing an additional 867,176 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 59,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 417,247 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,497.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

