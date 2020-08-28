Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 204.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Silgan by 15.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 35.2% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

