Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 29.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $793,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 124.2% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 25,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $196.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.23. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.