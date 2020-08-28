Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Dougherty & Co upgraded Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

Alamo Group stock opened at $111.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $70.99 and a 52-week high of $132.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $268.64 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total value of $49,999.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,536.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $431,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,239 shares of company stock valued at $987,144. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

