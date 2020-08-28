Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

AKTS opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $309.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 2,018.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,921,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,595,342.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $160,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 514,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,277.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,832. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $6,632,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 22.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 307.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 46,522 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

