Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 32,786 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 360.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,457,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,469 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,937,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,098 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 974.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,487,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,083 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,699,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Manulife Financial by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,506,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.2111 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

