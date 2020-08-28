Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Lowered to $37.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.05.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A stock opened at $99.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $99.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,299 shares of company stock valued at $8,516,727 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.