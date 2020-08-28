Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Lowered to $37.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.05.
A stock opened at $99.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $99.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12.
In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,299 shares of company stock valued at $8,516,727 in the last three months.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.
Agilent Technologies Company Profile
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.
