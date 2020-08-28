Ag Growth International’s (AFN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.71.

TSE:AFN opened at C$35.69 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$15.00 and a twelve month high of C$48.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.72. The company has a market cap of $570.35 million and a P/E ratio of -14.04.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$253.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steven Robert Sommerfeld sold 7,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.94, for a total value of C$274,648.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$691,960.08. Also, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$267,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,551,706. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,150 shares of company stock worth $2,895,491.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

