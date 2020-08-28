Aeryus (AER) One Day Volume Hits $120.00

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded down 72.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Aeryus has a market cap of $67,429.92 and approximately $120.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeryus token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeryus has traded down 30.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00085152 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00281397 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002405 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040058 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Aeryus Profile

Aeryus is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. The official website for Aeryus is aeryus.com . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeryus is medium.com/@h.lorenzo

Aeryus Token Trading

Aeryus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeryus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeryus using one of the exchanges listed above.

