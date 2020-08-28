Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AERI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.54.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,224,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 746,310 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $6,845,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,130,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after buying an additional 502,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,736,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,939,000 after buying an additional 495,181 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

