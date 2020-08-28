Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €940.00 ($1,105.88) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €861.13 ($1,013.09).

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.