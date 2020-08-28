Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 851 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of XAR stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.82.

