Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,213 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,962,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after buying an additional 272,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $3,010,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 208,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 151,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 82,261 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $17.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.