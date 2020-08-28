Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 18,872 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,133 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,872 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 39.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 43.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 47.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

