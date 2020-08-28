Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,024 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,953.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 456.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 192.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.73.

NYSE:URI opened at $179.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.01. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $186.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.