Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $63.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

