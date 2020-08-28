Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 338.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

RHP opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.36. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.14.

In related news, CFO Mark Fioravanti bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $95,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

