Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 7,276 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 246.8% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 79,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 56,557 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 487.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 97,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 80,753 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 32.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 324,518 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 31.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 86,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GT. BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

GT stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

