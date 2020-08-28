Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 375 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,327,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,675,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,650,000 after acquiring an additional 252,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,142,000 after acquiring an additional 223,724 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 544.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 159,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 134,708 shares during the period.

SKYY opened at $81.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

