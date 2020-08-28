Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,588 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 181.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,003,000 after buying an additional 204,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $69.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.62.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.