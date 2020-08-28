Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,751,000 after purchasing an additional 167,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,289 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 458,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,034,000 after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,559,000.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $105.72 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.49.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

