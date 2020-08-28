Advisory Services Network LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 390.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,573 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 135,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 85,171 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.21. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 48.51 and a current ratio of 48.51.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

