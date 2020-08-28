Advisory Services Network LLC Has $386,000 Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 5.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in CDW by 21.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $114.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.89.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

