Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 7,824 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 111.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 42,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $41.11.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

