Advisors Preferred LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 103,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

