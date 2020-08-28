ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get ADECCO GRP AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.27. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About ADECCO GRP AG/ADR

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.